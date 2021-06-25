Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.