Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the foreca…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 de…
This evening in Danville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day i…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of …
Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Loo…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
This evening's outlook for Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Frid…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect …