Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph.