This evening in Danville: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
