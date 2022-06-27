Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.