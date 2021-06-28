Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 95.77. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.