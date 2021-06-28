This evening's outlook for Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 95.77. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 de…
- Updated
Dangerous waters could pose risks along the North Carolina shore on Monday as a tropical depression churns off the Atlantic coast.
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Loo…
This evening's outlook for Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Frid…
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very ho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Saturd…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…