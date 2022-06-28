This evening in Danville: Considerable cloudiness. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
