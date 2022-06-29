 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

