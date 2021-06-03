Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Friday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.