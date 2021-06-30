Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 96.48. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.