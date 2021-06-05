 Skip to main content
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

