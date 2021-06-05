This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We …
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Ho…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thun…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. To…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
For the drive home in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may con…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Satu…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 64F. Winds li…