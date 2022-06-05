For the drive home in Danville: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings o…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
This evening in Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Thursday. Tempe…