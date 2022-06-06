This evening in Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Officials are advising beachgoers to be cautious Monday as high surf conditions in Virginia Beach and North Carolina cause high risk of rip currents.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thoug…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings o…
This evening in Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Thursday. Tempe…
For the drive home in Danville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Satu…
For the drive home in Danville: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a wa…