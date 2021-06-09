Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.