Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.