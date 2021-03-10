For the drive home in Danville: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
