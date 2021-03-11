This evening's outlook for Danville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Danville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
