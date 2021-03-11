 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Danville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert