Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. Danville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.