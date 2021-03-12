Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.