Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

