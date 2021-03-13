This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drast…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …
Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Danville will see warm…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s t…
For the drive home in Danville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Hi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperature…