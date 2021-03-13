Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.