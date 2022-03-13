Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.