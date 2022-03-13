 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert