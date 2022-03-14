Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.