 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert