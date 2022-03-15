Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.