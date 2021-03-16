 Skip to main content
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

