Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

