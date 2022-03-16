Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.