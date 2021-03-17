For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drast…
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The forec…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 …
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. C…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Danville will see warm…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s t…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 …