Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.