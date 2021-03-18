Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Danville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.