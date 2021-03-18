This evening's outlook for Danville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Danville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drast…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 …
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The forec…
For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfa…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. C…
This evening in Danville: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast c…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will …
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s t…