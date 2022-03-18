 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

