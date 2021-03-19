Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 …
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The forec…
For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfa…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will …
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. C…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees…
This evening in Danville: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast c…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The area will see ge…