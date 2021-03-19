Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.