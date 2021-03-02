For the drive home in Danville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . A -degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in …
This evening's outlook for Danville: It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is tomorrow's lo…
Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will…