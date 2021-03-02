 Skip to main content
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

