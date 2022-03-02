Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.