Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.