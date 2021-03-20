 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert