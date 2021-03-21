This evening's outlook for Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
