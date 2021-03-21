 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert