Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Generally fair. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.