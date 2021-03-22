 Skip to main content
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

