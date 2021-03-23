 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert