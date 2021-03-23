This evening in Danville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
