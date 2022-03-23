Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.