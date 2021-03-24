Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.