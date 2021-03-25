This evening in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
