For the drive home in Danville: Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Danville. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
