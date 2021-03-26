 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Danville. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert