Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Danville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.