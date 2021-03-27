This evening in Danville: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Danville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
