This evening in Danville: Clear. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Danville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
