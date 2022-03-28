Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
