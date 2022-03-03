Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.