For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Danville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
