 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Danville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert