Danville's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Danville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
