Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Danville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.