Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

