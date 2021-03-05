Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.