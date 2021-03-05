For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in …
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . A -degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with…
This evening's outlook for Danville: It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is tomorrow's lo…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatu…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…